BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Put your dancing shoes on for the musical telling of a couple’s passion to dream big.

Broadway In Binghamton is presenting “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan” tomorrow and Wednesday night at the Forum Theater in downtown Binghamton.

The musical is based on the true story of the Estefans, Cuban-Americans who pursued the American dream through pop music.

The show includes many of Gloria Estefan’s biggest hits including “Rhythm is Gonna get You” “Conga” and, of course, “Get On Your Feet.”

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at broadwayinbinghamton.com.