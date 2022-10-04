BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Arts Council will present October’s First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Binghamton on October 7th. On the first Friday of each month, various locations around downtown hold art exhibitions that are free and open to the public.

This month, these locations are participating and hosting the following exhibitions :

Bundy Museum of History and Art – Performances, Oil Paintings by David Hull

First Friday events are supported by the Broome County Government, City of Binghamton, Visit Binghamton, and Wegmans.

Updated exhibition information and a Google Map of the locations are available here.