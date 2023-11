NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A unique event is coming to the Martin W. Kapple Theater this December.

Chenango Arts Council is hosting a rare performance from New York Theatre Ballet on December 13 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature excepts from popular ballets such at Keith Michael’s “The Nutcracker,” Merce Cunningham’s “Scramble,” and “Firebird!”

To purchase tickets, visit chenangoarts.org.

Martin W. Kapple Theater is located at 27 West Main Street in Norwich.