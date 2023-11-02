BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow is November’s First Friday and there is plenty of new art to admire in Downtown Binghamton.

The Cooperative Gallery 213 is excited to present its new member showcase.

The gallery has grown by six new, young, artists including Rebecca Austin, Gabe Morton-Cook, Natalie Dadamio, Merri Markovitch, Danette Matteo, and Emily O’Reilly. You can see their art throughout the month of November, along with the work of Jean Luongo and Ken Weir.

Member of the Cooperative Gallery, Bill Gorman says that the new members bring along an energy and talent that uplifts everyone.

“So, we’re very excited about having the new members. I think their going to give a lot of vitality and new life to the gallery. We always need that. So, we feel very lucky that we found a group of six very talented artists. So, it’s a special month,” said Gorman.

Luongo’s show is called “Saints and Other Works” and features members of the gallery depicted as Catholic saints, such as Saint Jude or Saint Francis.

Weir’s exhibit is titled “Betrayal at the Amusement Park” and showcases many still lifes with unique patterns.

First Friday takes place on November 3 at the Gallery from 5 to 9 p.m.

Subsequent Fridays, the gallery is open from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 to 3.