BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another show has been added to Roberson Museum’s Murder Mystery Weekend.

Friday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 11th, have already sold out.

Due to the overwhelming demand, guests can now purchase tickets to a third show on Sunday, February 12th, at 1 p.m.

Each night features a 3-course meal in the Mansion Ballroom, with appetizers and cocktails, followed by dessert and a radio-style musical performed by Peaches and Crime.

The valentine’s-themed show is about a mysterious murder at sea.

A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are currently $90 for member couple tickets, $100 for non-member couple tickets, $50 for member individual tickets, and $100 for non-member individual tickets.

You can purchase them here.