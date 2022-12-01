BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Music from the Middle Ages will fill the Binghamton University Downtown Center tomorrow night as Medieval Italian Night returns after a 3 year pandemic hiatus.

Eramo-Saletti-Tadayon is a trio that performs both music from Medieval times as well as many original compositions that are inspired by that period.

And as they are from Italy and Iran, they explore the common musical traits and themes of music from the Mediterranean and Middle East.

This is vocalist Barbara Eramo’s 4th visit to Binghamton.

She said she loves being around other people who study Medieval music.

“This music is something really specific. It’s not pop music. So, when you find an audience that is so interested, it’s always for us exciting. And it inspires us to research more and more. It’s a pleasure.”

The evening is organized by B-U Professor Dana Stewart and sponsored by the school’s Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies and the Department of Romance Languages.

It runs from 5:30 to 8 and will also includes some music and poetry performances by BU staff and students.