ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two popular magicians will perform at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott next month.

On Friday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 11th, Adam Wilber and Kozmo will put on a show called Magic Beyond Imagination.

Wilber is a master magician, inventor, and speaker who has been captivating audiences for over 20 years, says the Cider Mill.

He has appeared at TEDx conferences, on The Discovery Channel, and performed on Penn & Teller’s Fool Us.

Penn & Teller called him, “A genius!”

The Cider Mill calls Wilber’s partner Kozmo a legendary street performer who has thrilled audiences across the world.

Kozmo has appeared on the Tonight Show and performs compelling magic with ordinary objects.

The shows will begin at 7:30 each night and tickets are currently on sale for $45 (GA) and $55 (VIP).

VIP tickets include early admission at 6:30, priority seating, and meet-and-greet performances by the magicians.

You can purchase tickets here.