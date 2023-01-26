BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, January 27th, the American Civic Association is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration for the Binghamton community.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature a wide range of Chinese cultural activities.

Stop by to learn Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting and crafts, and how to make dumplings, sushi, and dancing fans for Chinese traditional dance.

There will also be Chinese ethnic dance and Tiger dance.

Tiger dance is an ethnic performance in which people wear artistic tiger costumes.

For more information, you can contact the ACA at 607-724-9419.