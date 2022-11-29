BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local organizations are benefiting from what New York State calls its largest investment ever in the arts.

Governor Hochul announced a total of $45 million worth of grants statewide today.

Locally, the LUMA Projection Arts Festival is receiving nearly $50,000.

The Discovery Center is getting a pair of grants totaling $50,000.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra and Tri-Cites Opera are each receiving $40,000 while the Broome County Arts Council has been awarded 2 grants adding up to $40,000.

The Goodwill Theater is getting $30,000 and the Roberson Museum and Science Center has been granted $10,000.