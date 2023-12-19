BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A feature film shot entirely in Greater Binghamton earlier this year is nearing completion.

Stationed at Home was written and directed by Daniel Masciari and used a number of local actors and crew members when it filmed back in January and February.

It follows the unpredictable and comical night of a cab driver who is driving Christmas Eve revelers in 1998 at the same time as he’s trying to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station flying across the night sky.

Masciari says Binghamton inspired the film after he stopped here briefly one winter while on a bus trip from New York City to Ithaca.

“And there was something about the beautiful architecture and this cold, quiet night that really conjured this original feeling, this kind of tone that to me was this very uncanny, very dreamlike quality. I just started writing and getting ideas for the film and eventually I just knew it had to be set here,” said Masciari.

Maciari gave members of the Binghamton Noon Rotary an update on the progress of the film today and screened a few never-before seen clips. He says the movie is now fully edited but the sound is being mixed and visual effects added.

Masciari expects post-production to be finished by February at which time they will start screening it on the film festival circuit. He hopes then to land a distributor to release it theatrically or stream it.

Either way, he plans to hold a series of small-scale screenings here in Binghamton, especially aimed at the many people who have assisted with the production.

You can find out more at stationedathome.com