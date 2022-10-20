BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is collaborating with Southern Tier Actors Read to bring a classic episode of the Twilight Zone to life.

The BPO and STAR are presenting a staged reading of Binghamton native Rod Serling’s screenplay for “Walking Distance.”

The episode is about a man who is disillusioned with his life and finds himself transported back in time to his old hometown when he was a boy.

It features a number of scenes modeled around Binghamton’s Rec Park, where Serling played as a youth, including the historic carousel.

The episode featured a score by legendary film and television composer Bernard Herrmann.

The philharmonic will first play the entire 18 minute suite and then provide incidental music while the actors read through the half hour screenplay.

Michael McGehee, conductor of the Hollywood Studio Orchestra, will serve as guest conductor.

He says Herrmann wrote a very dramatic and emotional score.

“He had an intense longing for his own childhood and some of the things that happened there. I think that comes through in the music. It’s a very emotional longing in the score that draws you right into the middle of the drama and carries you through. It’s quite beautiful.”

The Philharmonic is borrowing a mechanical carousel organ from the Endicott Rotary Foundation to play some of the organ music that was featured in the episode.

Walking Distance will be presented at 7:30 Saturday in the Helen Foley Theatre at Binghamton High School, the very stage that Serling acted on at the school.

Tickets, ranging in price from $20 to $65, can be purchased at binghamtonphilharmonic.org.

This evening, a free panel discussion will be held about the episode tonight at 7 at the Bundy Museum Annex.