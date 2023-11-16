BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) KNOW Theatre is showcasing the beauty of perception as it hosts a unique art festival.

The Playwrights and Artists Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with six original plays and musical scores, all based on local art.

The series starts with three art pieces. Playwrights from across the world will then create a short story, drawing inspiration from the art, and submit it to be reviewed by a committee at KNOW Theatre. After the selection process, six plays will be chosen for production, two for each piece of art. The performances are done in black box form, with just a few actors, no set and minimal costumes or props.

Artistic Director at KNOW Theatre Tim Gleason says the collaborative process is so special.

“These playwrights have handed us their child and we are the first caretakers. So, we have to treat it as such and treat it with kindness but give them what they wrote as honestly as we can and let them see if there’s faults in it. We’re not trying to prove anything, just get it on its feet and be as honest as we can and then it’s a great exchange,” said Gleason.

Performances will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And again, November 24 through November 26. Each show will begin at 8, with one play each night.

Tickets are $15 per show or $40 for a full weekend pass. To purchase, visit knowtheatre.org.