BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – GRAMMY-winning saxaphonist and composer Kenny G will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre on Saturday, December 17th.

Kenny G is considered by many to be one of the most successful instrumental artists of the modern age. He has racked up a list of accomplishments that includes more than 75 million albums sold, more than 1.5 billion global streams, seven Top-40-charting singles, and 17 GRAMMY nominations.

The show is part of Kenny’s Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour and will feature a mix of holiday hits and fan favorites infused with Kenny G’s captivating and distinctive blend of R&N, pop, Latin, and jazz.

“The wonderful holiday melodies are timeless, and we can’t wait to perform them for everyone this holiday season,” said Kenny.

Tickets are currently on sale ranging from $64-$120. You can buy them at www.kennyg.com.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m.