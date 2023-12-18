BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke had a special night on the Forum stage over the weekend.

The anchor was the guest narrator for “Twas the Night Before Christmas” during the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual holiday concert “Winter Wonderland.”

Jim read the classic Clement Clark Moore poem along to a musical score performed by the orchestra.

A nearly full Forum Theatre enjoyed a variety of classics including New York City treble soloist Eva Dixon singing music for the animated short The Snowman and Tri-Cities Opera singers leading the crowd in sing-alongs.