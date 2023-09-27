ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A show based on a Catholic family living in the 1970’s is holding its second and final weekend of performances.

The Cider Mill Stage is hosting the play, Incident at Our Lady Perpetual Help.

The play is told through the lens of the family’s oldest, daughter Linda, who is instructed by her mother to explain the birds and the bees to her younger sister. One of the actors in the show, Danny Ceballos says that the sets and costumes by themselves are worth coming to see.

He says that the show takes you back in time to the analog era, when there wasn’t texting, or the internet, and had to deal with your problems face to face.

“You know, an 18-year-old girl who got her information from her parents but was flawed. And now, she’s giving it to her sister which is equally flawed. Then picture the parish priest getting wind of that, and kind of taking that and use it against the family and the family is saying no, we’re going to use it against you,” said Ceballos.

The shows run roughly two hours long, and there is a 15-minute intermission.

The shows start at 7:30 this Friday Saturday and Sunday.

The Cider Mill closes at 6, so if you want cider and donuts, make sure to stop by before then.

Tickets are $28, and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.