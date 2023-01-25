JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pop music from the 80’s meets 16th Century prose poetry in a musical opening this weekend in Johnson City.

SRO Productions is presenting “Head Over Heels” opening this weekend at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

It’s a mashup of the Elizabethan drama The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney combined with hit tunes by 80’s all-girl band the Go-Go’s.

Set in ancient Greece, it follows the escapades of a royal family determined to save their kingdom from extinction.

All of the dialogue is delivered in Sidney’s iambic pentameter, interwoven with recognizable upbeat songs and ballads by the Go-Go’s in a manner similar to how Mama Mia was built around the songs of ABBA.

Andrea Gregori portrays Queen Gynecia.

She says the result is a timeless and clever production.

“It explores relationships, conflict, love, even some questioning of gender fluidity, so the topics are very relevant. A journey of self-discovery and I think people will find a lot that they can relate to in the story.”

Head Over Heels is being performed this weekend and next with showtimes of 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 o’clock matinees on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at sroproductionsonline.com or at the door.