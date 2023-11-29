VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Music Department is preparing for its upcoming holiday performance.

The classic tale of Hansel and Gretel is coming to the Anderson Center this Sunday.

The one act opera is fully staged and is set to music by Engelbert Humperdinck. It will be performed in English by the BU Opera Workshop.

Cali Jacobs, who plays the Witch, is a second-year graduate student.

She says this adaptation is a little different than what people are used to and is perfect for kids.

She says the show is comedic and entertaining.

“A lot of times in classical music people think it’s very stuffy and you have to act a certain way, but this is not like that. I’m glad to have the opportunity to do this because it opens up a lot more room for creativity,” said Jacobs.

The music department will host four performances of Hansel and Gretel with two separate casts.

There will be two children’s only performances on Thursday and Friday. The show will open to the public for two final performances at 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for seniors, veterans, and university staff and free for students and children.

They can be purchased at anderson.binghamton.edu or at the door.