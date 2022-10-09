NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Arts Council in Norwich has a lineup of Halloween-themed events planned for this October.

Festivities kick-off with Halloween movie Wednesday’s beginning on October 12th. The council will have free movies and popcorn weekly in the Martin W. Kappel Theatre.

On Wednesday the 12th, they will show Son of Frankenstein, the following Wednesday they will show One Body Too Many, and they will wrap things up on the 26th with The Wolf Man.

All movies will begin at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, October 22nd, they will also host a Painting Spooktacular from 2 to 4 p.m.

The painting event will include step by step instructions on how to complete the Halloween-themed pumpkin painting shown below.

$20 includes all supplies necessary and you can register here.