BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Ticket sales for the beloved musical phenomenon “Hairspray” are officially underway.

As part of Broadway in Binghamton, the Tony Award-winning show is coming to the Forum Theatre January 23 and January 24, 2024.

The musical, set in 1960s Baltimore, tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular program, The Corny Collins Show.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and Hairspray is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score,” said Director Jack O’Brien.

Tickets are on sale now online at broadwayinbinghamton.com or in person at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office. Tickets range from $47 to $81 based on seat location.