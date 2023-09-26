JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – President Harry Truman is making a triumphant return, in the form of a one man show at the Firehouse Stage next month.

Goodwill Theatre’s Schorr Firehouse Stage is presenting Give Em Hell Harry on October 7th and 8th.

The performance stars Fred Grandy, an actor famous for his portrayal of Gopher on the sitcom Love Boat. Grandy says that despite your political affiliation, the historical comedy brings everyone together to learn a thing or two about President Truman, our nation’s history, and laugh along the way.

He says the show is roughly 90 minutes long, without an intermission, and at the end, Grandy will open it up for a talk-back, question and answer session with the audience.

“It is the classic underdog story, and who doesn’t love that. I mean, Harry Truman was the least likely person to ever become the President of the United States, and he wound up becoming one of the most important people of the 20th Century. This play, kind of tells you how and it’s an amazing story of a guy who really had nothing going for him for most of his life,” said Grandy.

Grandy has been performing the show across the country.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $32, or $30 for seniors and students. The shows are Saturday the 7th at 7 p.m. and Sunday the 8th at 2 p.m.

Find out more and get your tickets at firehousestage.org.