BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This Friday, the Atomic Tom’s gallery will be filled with paintings by owner, Tom Haines of his vacation spot in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

A majority of the landscape pieces were done on a portable easel while taking in the views.

Atomic Tom’s First Friday will start at 6 p.m. and run until 9. At 5 p.m. Atomic Tom’s and muralist Margot Datz will officially welcome the newest mural to the Binghamton community on the side of Chris’ Diner on State Street.

Datz came up with the vision for the piece and says that she was inspired by our area’s diversity to make the piece Greek themed.

“I was inspired by farm to table dining. So, we’ve got the fisherman, we’ve got the farmer, we’ve got the diners in the middle with flaming cocktails,” said Datz.

Datz says the texture of the wall was hard to work with, comparing the process to painting on a gravel driveway.

She says she was inspired by the artwork portrayed on Greeks amphora, which are the vase like containers used to hold water and wine.