BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome Photography students and club members kicked off the inaugural First Friday Art Walk at the Culinary and Events Center downtown.

The exhibit is titled Beyond the Horizons and opened yesterday.

It showcases a semester’s worth of photography by Broome students, including photos of landscapes, documentary, and still life.

The Culinary Center will open its doors to the public for the art walk at 6 p.m. and it will run until 9.

The instructor of the digital photography course, Tara Monaco says that having a public exhibit is a great learning experience for the students, as they get to network and talk about their passion.

“Seeing the students work, in the space, finished ready for an exhibition, its a culmination of an entire semester’s work, their assignments and just hard work, and it makes me extremely proud.”

If you cannot make it out to the exhibit tonight, it will be on display through December 15th.

The Culinary and Events Center is not generally open to the public, however, you can still walk the exhibit by reaching out to Monaco and making an appointment.

She is available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Connect with her via email, which is monacotm@sunybroome.edu.