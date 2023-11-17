BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The smooth and soulful sounds of jazz are coming to the Goodwill Theatre this weekend as one woman tells the story of Ella Fitzgerald’s early life.

Chanteuse Amanda King is presenting “Ella: The Early Years” at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage. During the show, King shares Fitzgerald’s origin story along with music from her 1930’s era with the Chick Webb Orchestra.

King began singing around 17 years ago and has been hailed by The New York Times as one of the nightclub world’s “exceptional rising talents.” She is also a music historian.

King says her passion is preserving the music, people and history who made jazz.

“When you’re singing these songs, you’re singing a story. You are sharing a story. So, that’s what I do. A lot of people like to say, ‘oh you can’t be jazz if you’re concerned about the words’ and I’m like no, it’s all of it. It’s the music and the words because you’ve got to honor the songwriters and what they were sharing. A lot of it is directly their lives,” said King.

Ella: The Early Years will take place tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $32 dollars general admission or $30 for senior citizens and students.

To purchase, visit firehousestage.org.