NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of everyone’s favorite holiday movies is coming to the stage next week in Norwich.

The Norwich Theater Company is presenting Elf The Musical on December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at the Martin W. Kappel Theater.

In the musical, Buddy the Elf learns the truth about his origins and seeks out newfound family in bustling New York City, setting off a life-changing adventure for all involved.

You can meet all of the characters on Saturday, November 26th, during the Norwich Parade of Lights.

Tickets for the show are available at norwichtheatercompany.org, the Chenango Arts Council, the Norwich Service Pharmacy, or by calling 607-244-3852.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

The show will run on December 2nd & 3rd at 7 p.m. and December 4th at 2 p.m.

The Martin W. Kappel Stage is located at 27 W Main St. in Norwich.