BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The beautiful sounds of Christmas carols filled the Roberson mansion over the weekend.
The Davidge Choir from Binghamton High School sang a variety of holiday music on Friday evening, everything from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Carol of the Bells.
Davidge is a select choir under the direction of Binghamton music teacher Jennifer Easley.
Roberson has more live entertainment planned during Home for the Holidays plus an appearance by Santa Claus on December 16.
And the museum is open extended hours for the season from 11 to 5 Saturday through Wednesday and 11 to 9 on Thursdays and Fridays.
The following entertainers are scheduled to perform at Roberson:
- 12/8: Yancey Moore on piano from 5 to 8:30
- 12/9: Claudia Kacharik on piano from 12 to 2
- 12/9: Southern Tier Recorders from 2 to 4:30
- 12/10: M&M Duo (Melanie Valencia on flute and Meredith Bocek on harp from 1 to 3
- 12/10: Silver Steel Duo from 3:30 to 5
- 12/14: Tri Cities Opera performance #1 5:30. Performance #2, 6:30
- 12/15: William Lawson on piano from 5 to 8:30
- 12/16: Vestal Mt. Dulcimer Players from 1 to 2:30
- 12/16: Old Shoe String Band from 3 to 4:30
- 12/17: Yancey Moore on piano from 12 to 4:30
- 12/21: Yancey Moore on piano from 5 to 8:30
- 12/22: William Lawson on piano from 5 to 8:30
- 12/23: Shepard and Ewe from 12 to 4:30