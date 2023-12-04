BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The beautiful sounds of Christmas carols filled the Roberson mansion over the weekend.

The Davidge Choir from Binghamton High School sang a variety of holiday music on Friday evening, everything from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Carol of the Bells.

Davidge is a select choir under the direction of Binghamton music teacher Jennifer Easley.

Roberson has more live entertainment planned during Home for the Holidays plus an appearance by Santa Claus on December 16.

And the museum is open extended hours for the season from 11 to 5 Saturday through Wednesday and 11 to 9 on Thursdays and Fridays.

The following entertainers are scheduled to perform at Roberson: