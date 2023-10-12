ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cider Mill Stage is hosting a one-of-a-kind event this weekend as they present an award-winning hometown feature film.

“Demon Behind the Glass,” a film created by local talent, is currently on its festival run. The Cider Mill Stage will be screening the film on October 13 and October 14 at 7:30 p.m. This is the only local showing of the film during the festival. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to chat with the cast and crew following the screening.

The film follows Jonathan Birdsall, a journalist with a credibility problem, as he finds a story far too incredible for anyone to believe. After finding a corpse trapped behind the mirror of his rental home, the journalist is at a crossroads as the body is reanimated by ancient demons. Will this story be his career’s second chance? Or will he go down for the bloody carnage that follows?

Demon Behind the Glass was created by local filmmakers Joshua Recene and Michael Yammine and features local theater actors Adam Holley, Jessica Nogaret-Sedelmeyer, Joshua Sedelmeyer, Jan DeAngelo, Janna Holley, and film talent Tim O’Hearn.

Tickets to the event are $15 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.