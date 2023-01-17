VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chinese art and culture will be on display this weekend at Binghamton University.

The Center for Theater Arts Collaboration is staging a Chinese Spring Festival Concert at the Anderson Center.

The event will feature performances of traditional Chinese instruments, dance and Peking opera coinciding with the upcoming Chinese New Year which this year celebrates the Year of the Rabbit.

C-TAC is a partnership formed in December 2021 between B-U and the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts.

It keeps alive a collaboration between the 2 schools that goes back about a dozen years.

We spoke with Professor Linghui Tu who is currently teaching courses in operatic knife fighting and Chinese opera makeup.

Monica Chang Liu, Assistant to the Director of C-TAC, translates.

“We have a really diversified culture in the world. We are very different. If we can communicate with each other in this way, we can create even newer or more creative art forms in the future.”

C-TAC works with scholars and artists from around the world, helping to bring together the worlds of Chinese and Western Opera.

It also has its own electronic magazine called TheaComm, an E-Journal of Theater Arts Communication.

The concert takes place Friday at 7:30 inside the Chamber Hall.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Anderson Center box office at 777-2787.