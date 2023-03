BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Memory. All alone in the moonlight.

Cats the musical is back in Binghamton tonight and tomorrow at the Forum Theatre.

The Andrew Lloyd Weber production based on the poetry of T.S. Eliot is the 4th longest running Broadway musical in history.

Broadway in Binghamton is presenting 2 performances tonight and tomorrow at 7:30.

For tickets go to broadwayinbinghamton.com.

When the dawn comes, tonight will be a memory too. And a new day will begin.