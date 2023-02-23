BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – CATS, one of the biggest theatrical hits in history, is returning to the Broome County Forum stage on March 1st and 2nd.

CATS is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The show is currently on tour across North America.

It debuted on Broadway in 1982 and has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide.

This version is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produces by TROIKA Entertainment.

For tickets, you can visit BroadwayInBinghamton.com or visit the Arena box office in person.