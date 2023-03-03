JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cats the musical wrapped up its two performances at the Forum Theatre yesterday, but not before the cast stopped over at Saint James Catholic School to host an interactive workshop with the students.

Cast members Grizabella, Rum Tum Tugger, and Rumpleteazer invited all of the Catholic Schools of Broome County to join together to learn about the theatre business and even learn some choreography to the ball scene.

Actor Hank Santos says that most of the cast were the students’ age when they first were introduced to theatre, and it is the perfect time to experiment and find what you enjoy.

“I saw CATS for the first time with my dad when I was eleven. That was 2006. So, I’m not sure which leg of the tour that was, but it was the same tour that we’re on now, same company. And I remember seeing, so, I play Rum Tum Tugger, and I saw Tugger when I was that age and I was like, that is awesome, I want to do that.”

Santos says that CATS is a great show to introduce kids to theatre because there is not much to it besides watching their movements and behaviors.

The traveling cast recently finished its tour in Canada, and will spend some time in the states before headed to Mexico.