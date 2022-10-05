BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University’s Theatre Department has announced its production schedule for the 2022-23 season.

This season is titled, “New Classics, Remade,” and will feature four mainstage productions that begin in November.

Into the Woods, directed by Tommy Iafrate, kicks things off on November 4th. The show interweaves four famous fairytales (Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel) set forth by a pair of bakers who must acquire special items to break a witch’s curse. According to the theatre department, unlike the original stories, the ending is not the “happily ever after” you’d expect. There will be performances at 8 p.m. on November 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th, and 2 p.m. on November 13th.

The second show of the season is Jazz Nutcracker, directed by JoEllen Kuhlman. This show reimagines the classic nutcracker story and the iconic Tchaikovsky ballet score into a modern version set in the 20th century. It is a show for all ages to enjoy during the winter holiday season. There will be performances at 8 p.m. on December 2nd and 3rd, and 2 p.m. on December 3rd and 4th.

The third show is Thrive, Or What You Will, directed by Lisa Rothe. It is a contemporary work by LM Feldman that relates an epic tale about Jeanne Baret, the first woman to circumnavigate the globe, This will be the first show of the Spring 2023 semester and run on February 23rd and 24th at 8 p.m. and February 25th and 26th at 2 p.m.

Finally, Rent will hit the stage on April 21st, 22nd, and 28th at 8 p.m. and April 23rd and 30th at 2 p.m. The legendary rock musical by Jonathan Larson is based on Ruccini’s La Boheme. In Manhattan’s East Village, impoverished young artists fight to survive and create their lives during an epidemic.

All four productions will be performed in Watters Theatre, in Binghamton University’s Fine Arts Building.

Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, faculty, staff, and alumni, and $20 for the general public.

You can purchase tickets by visiting the Anderson Center Box Office, calling 607-777-2787, or going to anderson.binghamton.edu.