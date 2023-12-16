BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broadway in Binghamton is inviting the public to give the gift of theatre this holiday season.

The remaining 2023-2024 M&T Bank Broadway Season shows are now on sale to the public. The upcoming shows include Hairspray, Little Women, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek the Musical.

Tickets to the shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Arena Box Office.

“Pretty Woman” kicked off the season in November. The next scheduled show is “Hairspray”, which will be performed on January 23 and January 24, 2024. The musical, set in 1960s Baltimore, tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular program, The Corny Collins Show.

Following Hairspray, Little Women will be performed on March 19 and 20. Jesus Christ Superstar will follow on April 24 and April 25. Finally, Shrek the Musical will conclude the season on May 9 and May 10.

All shows will be performed at the Forum Theatre.

For more information, visit BroadwayInBinghamton.com