BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A romantic story that captured the imagination of America in 1992 has been turned into a musical that will be performed at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

SRO Productions is presenting Bridges of Madison County, a musical composed by Jason Robert Brown in 2014.

Like the book, it centers on an Italian-American housewife, Francesca, who has her passions and dreams awakened by a traveling photographer.

Christina Taylor, who portrays Francesca, is a classically trained singer.

She says Brown wrote a different style of music for each character.

“The music is what drew me to the show. Obviously, I knew the story. But as soon as I heard SRO was doing it, I went and downloaded the soundtrack and I was just blown away by how beautiful the music is.”

Bridges of Madison County will be presented over the next 2 weekends with showtimes at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday and 2 o’clock matinees on Sundays.

Tickets are $25, $23 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at sroproductionsonline.com.