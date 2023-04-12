BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic is announcing next year’s season which is packed with performance including classical concert, the Pops series and a new Chamber music series that will take place at the Phelps Mansion Museum.

The symphonic series features a return to doing all of Beethoven’s symphonies, an effort that was interrupted by the pandemic, with a performance of the legendary 5th.

The Pops series includes concerts devoted to a Halloween theme, the annual holiday program, Broadway classics and a superhero, fantasy and sci-fi genre.

4 Chamber music concerts will take place in the Phelps ballroom, Sundays at 3 p.m. sponsored by Garufi Law.

And thanks to sponsorships from Visions and M&T Bank, kids 17 and under get into the concerts for free.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa said, “If you come to our concerts this season, you will see a lot of children. At our most recent concert in March, we had a large group of Girl Scouts who we had done a rehearsal chat with the day before for scout leaders and scouts and they all came back the next night for the concert.”

This year’s holiday concert, titled Winter Wonderland, will feature an encore performance by 11 year-old treble soloist Luca Thomas, an audience sing-along with Tri-Cities Opera resident artists, and Twas the Night Before Christmas, narrated by Jim Ehmke.

You can purchase subscriptions at binghamtonphilharmonic.org.