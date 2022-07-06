BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton’s Summer Savoyards returns with a new operetta.

After a two-year COVID hiatus, Summer Savoyards Inc. is presenting their production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore.

Directed by Richard Vollmer, H.M.S. Pinafore marks the start of the troupe’s 62nd season.

The show is a two-act comedic operetta that features forbidden romance and the obstacles that stand in the way of love. The catchy score will have you whistling for days.

Actress Jessica Pullis introduced the show and says that the company’s mission includes educating young talent alongside seasoned performers and crew.

“We have those of us who have sang professionally and we have people who have never been on stage before, and we make it a comfortable home for everybody and everybody learns from each other,” said Pullis. “It’s a great experience.”

Performances of H.M.S. Pinafore will be held July 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. and July 10 at 3:00 p.m., at Binghamton University’s Anderson Center.

Tickets are $25, and $20 for seniors and children.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 777-2787 or visit summersavoyards.org.