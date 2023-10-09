BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to kick off its 2023-2024 Phelps Mansion Museum Series with a performance from a special guest.

The Dolphins Quartet will join the philharmonic as they begin their new season on October 15 at 3 p.m. The group will be playing Haydn’s String Quartet, Op. 20, No. 2 in C Major, Beethoven’s String Quartet, Op. 18, No. 1 in F Major, and a self-composed work, The Dolphins Miniatures for String Quartet.

The Dolphins are a rising string quartet based at the Juilliard School in New York City. The group consists of violinists Luke Henderson and Isaac Park, violist James Preucil, and cellist Ian Maloney. They are best known for their dynamic performances of the classics of the string quartet repertoire as well as their dedication to new and more modern works by living composers.

The Dolphins are committed to bringing music to a wider community and have helped launch the Music for the Future educational campaign for Project: Music Heals Us, an initiative that brings music programs to incarcerated students. In 2024, the group will visit universities and conservatories throughout the United States to perform and work with students on quartets and improvisation.