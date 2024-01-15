BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by a combined choir of several local vocalists for its latest performance.

The Binghamton Philharmonic is presenting “Mozart Requiem” on January 28 at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

The 3 p.m. show will feature Maestro Daniel Hege as he leads the orchestra in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor. It will also showcase the talents of the Southern Tier Singers’ Collective and the Binghamton University Chamber Singers.

Additional vocal performances will be held by soloists from the Curtis Institute of Music including soprano Juliette Tacchino, mezzo-soprano Katie Trigg, tenor Jackson Allen, and bass Evan Gray.

Those planning to attend will be able to join a pre-concert chat as well. The Philharmonic will be hosting “Mozart, Modernism, and Memory,” at 2 p.m. It will be held by Philharmonic’s Director of Education and Community Engagement, Dr. Julia Grella O’Connell.

Tickets are between $25 and $65. Kids 17 and under can attend for free.

For more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic Box Office at (607)723-3931 or visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org.