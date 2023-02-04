BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This summer, the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting its second annual Summer Chamber Music Camp from June 26th through June 30th.

The camp is taught by Philharmonic musicians and will feature ensemble coaching, organized practice time, and daily masterclasses for middle and high school students.

It will conclude with public concerts at both the Kopernick Observatory and Phelps Mansion Museum.

Students who wish to attend must audition on April 1st at the Binghamton Philharmonic administrative office located at 71 State Street,

The cost of tuition is $165.

An anonymous donor will be providing full scholarships to two Black or Latinx participants.

To register, you can visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org or call 607-723-3931.