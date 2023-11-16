BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is continuing its Symphonic Series with a joyful and exciting classical repertoire.

The Philharmonic is presenting “Faces of Joy” show on November 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum Theatre. The performance will be led by Maestro Daniel Hege and will feature guest piano soloist Andrew Russo.

The Philharmonic will perform Wang Jie’s witty “Five Faces of Joy,” which the composer calls a portrait of “five comic ways of smiling” as well as the rousing Symphony No. 1 in D Major (“Classical”) by Sergei Prokofiev. The group will also perform Beethoven’s majestic Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, the “Emperor,” with Russo.

In addition to the show, the orchestra will present two free community events. On November 16 at 6:30 p.m., the Philharmonic will host its Family Symphony session, “Music is Play.” The event will include a tour of the Forum Theatre and a family friendly chat about the ways that games and music are alike. On November 18, the orchestra will hold a pre-concert chat, “Ab ordine libertas (From Order Comes Freedom): How Composers Balance Restraint and Joy,” with Dr. Julia Grella O’Connell, Director of Education and Community Engagement.

Tickets to Faces of Joy range from $25 to $65. Kids 17 and under can attend for free, thanks to M&T Bank. To purchase, click here.

For more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic Box Office at 607-723-3931 or visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org.