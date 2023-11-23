BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Two internationally acclaimed artists will be honoring the works of women composers as they perform with the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Philharmonic will continue its 2023-2024 Garufi Law P.C. Phelps Mansion Museum Series as it hosts a recital from Soprano Robin Johannsen and Pianist Tomoko Kanamaru. The duo is set to perform a repertoire of art songs made by women from the nineteenth through the twenty-first centuries. The program includes works by Clara Schumann, Florence Price, and Yui Kitamura.

Johannsen is known for her energy and striking coloratura. Her career began when she joined the ensemble at Deutsche Oper Berlin, landing key roles in various operas. In addition to her appearances throughout Europe, she has sung with the Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Dallas, and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestras, as well as with the Handel & Haydn Society, Musica Angelica, and Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra.

Kanamaru has been a featured soloist with the National Repertory Orchestra, Toledo Symphony, Annapolis Symphony, Savannah Symphony, and many others. She has also been featured as a guest artist with the New York Philharmonic Ensembles Series, Red Rocks Music Festival in Arizona, and the New York Chamber Music Festival. Her playing skills have also been described as “focused” and “energetic” by Allan Kozinn of The New York Times. In addition to performing, Kanamaru is Associate Professor and Area Coordinator of Keyboard Studies at The College of New Jersey.

Tickets to the event are $25. For more information, contact the Binghamton Philharmonic Box Office at 607-723-3931 or visit www.binghamtonphilharmonic.org.