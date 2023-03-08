BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton high school students had the opportunity to mentor some younger students today as they both prepare to present similar musicals.

The Rod Serling School of Fine Arts is presenting “Honk” this coming weekend.

It’s based on the fairy tale of the Ugly Duckling who is teased and ostracized by his fellow ducks until he learns that he is actually a swan.

For the first time since before the pandemic, East and West Middle Schools are doing a musical.

It’s Honk, Junior which is geared for younger actors.

The high school production is being directed by Maggie Haines.

Haines says, “I graduated here over 10 years ago. I went here and I went through the program. I just love being a part of continuing that program and seeing the new crop of people coming up and continuing the sort of high quality productions that we do here. It’s a huge honor to direct here for the first time.”

Honk will be performed in the Helen Foley Theater at the high school this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2.

Tickets will be available at the door.