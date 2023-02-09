BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ever wanted to be in a film? Now’s your chance.

Stationed at Home, a film being shot in Binghamton, is looking for background actors who will participate in a special ballroom scene.

The scene is a black-tie event. Men are asked to wear a black suit with a tie or bowtie and women are asked to wear a black or white dress.

Producers say to bring two or three different costume options if possible. Jewelry, fur stoles, and other accessories are also more than welcome.

Smokey eyed make-up for women is preferred with slick and parted hair. Slicked back hair is preferred for men.

Producers are also asking for no visible tattoos, no facial piercings, no glitter, and dark or bare nails.

The first 80 people who email stationedathomebackground@gmail.com will be accepted.

To participate, you must obtain a negative COVID test between Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.

No rapid at home tests will be accepted. You can get tested at your local urgent care or other medical facility.

The shoot will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Take a look at the aesthetic guide below: