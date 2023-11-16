BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School students are taking a journey down the rabbit hole this weekend as they perform an iconic tale.

The BHS Rod Serling School of Fine Arts is presenting Lewis Carroll’s “Alison in Wonderland” on November 17 and November 18. The traditional yet creative adaptation of the classic tale will be held in Helen Foley Theatre at 7:30 p.m. both days.

Preparations for the show began just eight weeks ago, with rehearsals three to four times a week. The cast features over 40 student actors who have worked tirelessly creating their characters, learning lines, and harnessing their stage presence. They also gathered for a movie watch party as they enjoyed the Disney version of “Alice in Wonderland,” researching the different versions of the characters. Members of the cast even read the original Lewis Carroll stories to prepare.

Theatre teacher and Director of Alice in Wonderland Maggie Haines says the play adaptation works with the concepts of growing up, and what happens when your understanding increases and childhood imagination fades away.

Haines says the production has been a big undertaking as it is much bigger than their typical plays. However, she says it has been a wonderful experience and she is thankful to work with the cast.

Though the cast is completely made up of students, several local theatrical professionals assisted on the design and technical aspects of the production. Food donations were also made to the cast by Greek House and BHS parents. Haines says they would not be able to do the production without the talents and support of the community.

Tickets to the play are $6 general admission and $3 for students and seniors, cash or check only. They can be purchased at the door prior to the show.