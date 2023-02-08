VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 24th, at the Vestal Library, SUNY Broome students will present an original reenactment of the events at The Cazenovia Convention.

The Cazenovia Convention was a Fugitive Slave Convention that took place up the road in Cazenovia, New York, in 1850.

Several prominent abolitionists, including Fredrick Douglas, Juan Soriano, and J.W. Loguen, gathered in protest of the Fugitive Slave Law, which required that slaves be sent back to their owners even if they were caught in a free state.

The presentation, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature speeches from the convention and educational songs.

Participating students are currently taking Broome’s MUS 113: From Spirituals to Hip Hop: American Music of the African Diaspora.