BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members are invited to come celebrate the local art movement at a unique countywide showcase.

The Broome County Arts Council will host the 2023 Broome Art Trail on October 7 and October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Guests can explore galleries, museums, cafes, open studios, and other creative sites to chat with the artists about their pieces and support local talent. The festival will feature the work of almost 90 artists across five municipalities and 25 venues as well as food, vendors, live music, demonstrations, and like-minded art lovers from across the area.

Some of the venues participating in this year’s event include Roberson Museum, Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery, the Farmer’s Market, the Discovery Center, and the GHS Federal Credit Union. The Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier, who is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, will also be joining the festival. 2023 Broome Art Trail maps will be available at any of the participating sites. To get a head start on planning your route, a complete list of the participating venues and vendors can be found here.

The Broome County Arts Council does not take commissions from any of the sales as the art trail is intended to bring people from all over Broome Couty together to support local artists and their work.

For more information on the art trail, visit broomearts.org.