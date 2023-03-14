BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Broome County Arts Council announced over $261,000 in 2023 United Central Funds to 21 local artists, arts organizations, and community non-profits.

According to the BCAC, a greater number of medium and large arts organizations applied for grant support to counteract loss of revenue due to the COVID lockdown in 2020.

Also, many individual artists and small organizations seemed to demonstrate a renewed faith in recovery of arts by asking for funding for fresh, new programs.

2023 UCF General Operations awards were granted to the following organizations:

Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra

Bundy Museum of History and Art

Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

Endicott Performing Arts Center

Goodwill Theatre and Firehouse Stage

LUMA

Roberson Museum and Science Center

Tri-Cities Opera

The following individual artists and smaller community arts projects received grants of up to $1,000 each:

Binghamton Community Orchestra

Binghamton Downtown Singers

The Binghamton Poetry Project

Binghamton Theater Organ Society

Binghamton Youth Symphony

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Endwell Community Chorus

Kopernik Society of Broome County

Madrigal Choir of Binghamton

The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY

The Phelps Museum Mansion

The Cazenovia Connection

The Vestal Museum

The following major donors helped make these UCF grants possible:

The Stewart W. & Willma C. Hoyt Foundation

Broome County Government

The Dr. G. Clifford & Florence B. Decker Foundation

The Miller S. & Adelaide S. Gaffney Foundation

Mediabrush Marketing

Sentry Alarms

Aaron Callaway

Dr. Pamela Smart

Miller Auto Team

Helen Insinger

Catherine Machlin

Since 1987, the Broome County Arts Council’s United Central Fund has distributed over $11 million to the Arts in Broome County.