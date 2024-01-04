BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Arts Council unveiled its newest exhibit that features pieces of art created by local kids.

The Artful Child Gallery was made possible by a $50,000 grant secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The child gallery is designed as a platform for children between the ages of 4 and 16 to showcase their talent.

All of the art in the space as of now was created by two brothers, Ran and Ryan Selem, who started painting at an early age alongside their parents.

Ran loves abstract art while Ryan favors characters.

The executive director of the arts council, Jenny Chang says that they have been wanting to have a children’s exhibit for a long time now, and there’s no better time to unveil it than for the first, First Friday of the new year.

“More families have been visiting with their young children to our classes, not only involved in our classes or to our First Friday’s. And, their interested in the arts, so we were like, okay, we should have this space that is dedicated to these kids. to express their artistic skills or talents,” said Chang.

Chang says that the arts council is hoping to establish partnerships within local schools to get more kids educated and interested in the arts.

Plus, she says the arts council plans to launch a series of student focused programs related to the space in the Spring.

Those interested in visiting the Artful Child Gallery can stop by tomorrow for First Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it tomorrow, the arts council is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.