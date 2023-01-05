BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s First Friday Art Walk features the return of the Broome County Arts Council to downtown Binghamton.

The arts council and its Artisan Gallery are now located at 223 State Street across from Old Barn Market.

Its inaugural show in the new location is titled “This Glorious Place” and features prints from Aubrey Clark and Alexandra Davis.

Clark’s work is inspired by Asian art and explores the contrast between the central theme and negative space.

Davis utilizes a pair of printing techniques, on cut copper plates and a process called collagraph, in which items such as fibers, paper or straw are added to the plate to give it texture.

Gallery and Education Manager Connie Barnes says the arts council is excited to offer tours tomorrow of its new home that is filled with art.

“All of the beautiful art pieces that have become part of our life here. We’ve had several artists join in and help us out and we’re anxious to share all of that with everyone. It’s going to be a great night and we have lots of characters coming in too.”

The new location includes a secondary exhibit space called the Art Path Gallery.

This month, it features the annual BCAC Members Show.

The new office also includes an artist-in-residence space and a digital art lab.

Tomorrow grand opening will run from 4 to 9 and will feature tours and refreshments.