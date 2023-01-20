ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Jealousy, betrayal and intrigue.

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier or BLAST is presenting Peter Shaffer’s “Amadeus” beginning tonight at the Cider Mill Stage.

The 1979 play, which inspired the film that won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1985, focuses on 18th Century composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

Shaffer’s script imagines Salieri as being extremely envious of Mozart’s superior talents, which leads the older Salieri to take numerous steps to thwart the success of Mozart.

Cider Mill veteran Jan DeAngelo portrays Salieri.

He says the play explores the juxtaposition of genius versus talent.

“It’s so well-written. It’s just a very well written play. Peter Shaffer’s words are wonderful. It’s just a timeless show and I think people will really enjoy it.”

DeAngelo has been acting at the Cider Mill since the mid 80’s and this is his 40th production at the theater.

Amadeus is running this weekend and next with showtimes of 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays plus the return of Sunday matinees at 2:30 now that the retail cider business has closed for the season.

For tickets, go to cidermillstage.com.