VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A nearly 50 year-old dance troupe is bringing tutus, testosterone and prima ballerina attitude to the Anderson Center tomorrow.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is returning to BU is an all male ballet company that dances en pointe in drag and outlandish costumes.

While they pride themselves in their comedic timing and audience engagement, they are also classically trained dancers with professional technique.

Tomorrow’s performance will feature selections from Swan Lake and other well-known pieces.

Artistic Director Tory Dobrin said, “If you know ballet, you enjoy it a lot. But if you don’t know ballet, you also enjoy it because it’s visual, and it’s funny. And that’s part of our appeal that we are enjoyed by both people who love ballet and people who don’t know anything about ballet.”

This will be the Trocks’, as they’re affectionately known, third trip to Greater Binghamton.

The performance is tomorrow at 7:30 in the Osterhout Concert Theater.

Tickets range from 25 to 50 dollars with discounts for seniors, veterans, faculty, staff, alumni,

students and children and can be purchased at anderson.binghamton.edu.